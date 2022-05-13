NAACP reacts to arrest of three former La. state troopers

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Local groups are reacting to the arrest of three former Louisiana State Police troopers.

“What violation caused these troopers to go to that extremity,” asked Ambrose Douzart, President of the Ouachita Parish NAACP.

On May 12, the Associated Press reported that Jacob Brown, George Harper, and Dakota Demoss were charged with simple battery and malfeasance in office due to the violent arrest of Antonio Harris in Franklin Parish in 2020.

“They got to be held accountable,” Douzart told KNOE. There are no ifs, and, or, buts about it.”

In a statement, LSP admitted officers used “excessive and unjustifiable force during the handcuffing process and deactivated body-worn cameras.”

Douzart says the Troopers violated the public’s trust.

“You got to re-establish that confidence when I call on an officer, stopped by an officer,” said Douzart. “I don’t want to become a victim.”

Earlier this year, Brown was charged with a federal civil rights violation after allegedly hitting a Monroe man 18 times in the head with a flashlight in 2019.

Douzart says officers’ POST Certification should be revoked after one excessive use of force incident.

“We really need to revisit those policies,” Douzart said. Policies and procedures. I have dealt with it before. Let’s re-open and see if these policies and procedures are being violated.”

Douzart, who served 20 years as a member of the Shreveport Police Department, acknowledges officers have demanding jobs, but says they should undergo stress training to prepare for challenging scenarios.

“Periodically, let’s bring these officers in. Let’s talk with them,” Douzart told KNOE. “Let’s sit down and talk with someone on reasonable solid ground. What do you expect out of these officers.”

LSP also acknowledged that excessive use of force incidents “undermine public trust, and jeopardizes public safety.”

They add since Colonel Lamar Davis took over, LSP has taken steps to improve operations.

