COVID restrictions violated La. pastor’s rights, state Supreme Court rules

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Supreme Court has reversed a lower court’s decision regarding pastor Tony Spell.

Spell filed a lawsuit against the state alleging COVID restrictions put in place by Governor John Bel Edwards violated his first amendment rights.

The ruling came down Fri., May 13.

The Supreme Court also dismissed six charges against Spell, who was arrested in April of 2020 for defying the governor’s order.

Spell repeatedly flouted the public health restrictions at his Life Tabernacle Church in the Baton Rouge suburb of Central. His lawsuit sought damages from Gov. John Bel Edwards and an injunction blocking the restrictions.

Governor John Bel Edwards issued a statement on the ruling Friday afternoon.

While the Governor disagrees with the Court’s ruling and maintains that his orders were both necessary and lawful, he is accepting of it. Each and every action Gov. Edwards took throughout the COVID pandemic was done with the goal of protecting the public’s health and saving lives. Gov. Edwards has always recognized the importance of places of worship during COVID, which is why they were never closed while the public health emergency was in place. The Governor worked closely with faith leaders throughout the pandemic, and all were encouraged to hold services as safely as possible to protect their congregations. Fortunately, we have made great strides since then thanks to the safe, effective and widely available vaccines as well as other mitigation measures and therapeutics, but we must never forget the more than 17,000 Louisianans who have died from the virus nor those who were either hospitalized or suffered serious illness as a result of it.

