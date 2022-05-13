Advertisement

COVID restrictions violated La. pastor’s rights, state Supreme Court rules

FILE - Tony Spell, pastor of the Life Tabernacle Church of Central City, La., greets supporters...
FILE - Tony Spell, pastor of the Life Tabernacle Church of Central City, La., greets supporters outside the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans, Monday, June 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)(Gerald Herbert | AP)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Supreme Court has reversed a lower court’s decision regarding pastor Tony Spell.

Spell filed a lawsuit against the state alleging COVID restrictions put in place by Governor John Bel Edwards violated his first amendment rights.

The ruling came down Fri., May 13.

The Supreme Court also dismissed six charges against Spell, who was arrested in April of 2020 for defying the governor’s order.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Spell repeatedly flouted the public health restrictions at his Life Tabernacle Church in the Baton Rouge suburb of Central. His lawsuit sought damages from Gov. John Bel Edwards and an injunction blocking the restrictions.

Governor John Bel Edwards issued a statement on the ruling Friday afternoon.

RELATED LINKS
La. pastor released from jail, plans to hold evening service
DA offers plea deal to Central pastor Tony Spell
Court hears Tony Spell’s motion to quash charges against him for violating coronavirus restrictions

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - This combination of photos provided by the Ouachita Correctional Center and Franklin...
Louisiana state troopers charged in beating of Black man
Investigation
Fatal crash in Morehouse Parish claims life of 20-year-old
Arlana Miller
Bastrop father of Southern cheerleader speaks out after suicide
Christopher Kyle Dodson, 35
NELA man charged with 447 counts of child porn
FILE PHOTO - Naomi Judd appears at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 10, 2022.
Naomi Judd died of self-inflicted wound, family says

Latest News

KNOE Friday Noon Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
KNOE Friday Noon Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
Glenwood Regional Medical Center in West Monroe. / Source: KNOE
Glenwood hospital halting Obstetrical Services due to physician shortage
Kimberly Womack with her daughter, Kathryn (left), and grandson (right).
La. woman offers $10,000 reward to find mother’s killer
Louisiana Tech Professor writes a new book on cybersecurity and how internet actors can...
The impact of ‘social engineering’ on our lives