GSU students share their hardships along the journey toward graduation

GRAMBLING, La. (KNOE) - GSU almost hit a record high number of graduates this year. The highest number was 500 but today nearly 490 students walked the stage. One graduate told KNOE it took her 28 years to accomplish this dream. It has also taken her a lot of strength, and dedication.

“In 2008 I had my last son Kamin he was born at 31 weeks. He was born with Chronic kidney disease,” Alican “Allison” Hamilton, a GSU Graduate.

She says her son’s battle with kidney disease almost made her give up on getting her degree, and following a kidney transplant six months ago, they received more bad news.

“Monday, went to the doctor they had to admit him, our world was in chaos because I didn’t know how I was going to attend graduation. I want people to be inspired, if you have obstacles kick them out the way,” she said.

Hamilton received her degree in computer information systems and she says her positive mindset got her through it all. Another graduate Jada Starks says, her road to graduation was a struggle as well.

“At one point I had a stroke in my face, to where my jaw had locked up because I was stressed out so much,” she said.

Starks says, she has a 3-year-old son, she’s five months pregnant, a wife, a student and currently working. She says today she’s graduating a year early and wants to encourage others to follow their dream.

“You didn’t come this far, to only come this far. No matter the obstacles that may come your way, just keep going and trust God. It will be tough but if God is for you, who can be against you,” she said.

Both graduates say they want to be role models to other young women who may be struggling.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.