Advertisement

Glenwood hospital halting Obstetrical Services due to physician shortage

Glenwood Regional Medical Center in West Monroe. / Source: KNOE
Glenwood Regional Medical Center in West Monroe. / Source: KNOE(KNOE)
By Matthew Segura
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Obstetrical Services at Glenwood Regional Medical Center are being put on pause due to labor shortages among physicians.

This will be effective on June 12, 2022, according to the hospital president. The pause is meant to be temporary.

Generally, these types of services include medical, nursing, and health-related services provided to women throughout pregnancy, labor, and delivery. They also generally include reproductive health.

In a statement to KNOE, hospital president Jeremy Tinnerello said they are halting all services “so that our team can address a physician staffing shortage.”

They plan to use the downtime to “build a team of dedicated providers to address and restore our region’s shortage of obstetrical physicians to continue its tradition of providing exceptional obstetrical care to the community.”

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - This combination of photos provided by the Ouachita Correctional Center and Franklin...
Louisiana state troopers charged in beating of Black man
Investigation
Fatal crash in Morehouse Parish claims life of 20-year-old
Arlana Miller
Bastrop father of Southern cheerleader speaks out after suicide
Christopher Kyle Dodson, 35
NELA man charged with 447 counts of child porn
FILE PHOTO - Naomi Judd appears at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 10, 2022.
Naomi Judd died of self-inflicted wound, family says

Latest News

KNOE Friday Noon Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
KNOE Friday Noon Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
FILE - Tony Spell, pastor of the Life Tabernacle Church of Central City, La., greets supporters...
COVID restrictions violated La. pastor’s rights, state Supreme Court rules
Kimberly Womack with her daughter, Kathryn (left), and grandson (right).
La. woman offers $10,000 reward to find mother’s killer
Louisiana Tech Professor writes a new book on cybersecurity and how internet actors can...
The impact of ‘social engineering’ on our lives