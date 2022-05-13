Glenwood hospital halting Obstetrical Services due to physician shortage

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Obstetrical Services at Glenwood Regional Medical Center are being put on pause due to labor shortages among physicians.

This will be effective on June 12, 2022, according to the hospital president. The pause is meant to be temporary.

Generally, these types of services include medical, nursing, and health-related services provided to women throughout pregnancy, labor, and delivery. They also generally include reproductive health.

In a statement to KNOE, hospital president Jeremy Tinnerello said they are halting all services “so that our team can address a physician staffing shortage.”

They plan to use the downtime to “build a team of dedicated providers to address and restore our region’s shortage of obstetrical physicians to continue its tradition of providing exceptional obstetrical care to the community.”

