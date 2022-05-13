Advertisement

Adopt-a-Pet: Wendy!

By Jasmine Anderson
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Paws of NELA’s Roxanne Smith brought in a cute 8-week old puppy named Wendy to Good Morning ArkLaMiss. Wendy and her brother are both two old to be adopted right now but they’re two of many animals at the Ouachita Parish Animal Shelter in need of a forever home.

Don’t forget about the Empty the Shelters event that lasts until Saturday, May 14th. It’s a way to find a fur baby at a reduced price and help alleviate the crowding at the shelter.

The Ouachita Parish Animal Shelter is located at 417 Well Road in West Monroe. Adoptions are between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Take a look at PETANGO.COM to see all the animals at the shelter that are available for adoption.

