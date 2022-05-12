MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC) will conduct its 30th annual Stamp Out Hunger food drive benefiting local Food Banks across the country on Saturday, May 14. One in five people struggle with food insecurity in Northeast Louisiana.

You can leave non-perishable food items in a bag by your mailbox. Letter carriers will pick up bags as they deliver mail.

