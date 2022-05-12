OPSO hosts statewide SWAT training and competition

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Skills were tested during a SWAT training hosted by the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office on May 11, 2022.

SWAT teams throughout the state took part in a conference and competition at the sheriff’s office shooting range. They competed in a vigorous optical course as well as received firearm training. The training allows them to get to know each other.

“The guys get to meet each other, these teams from around the state get to meet each other, they get to know people on the other teams, and when you have events that happen throughout the state like Katrina and the protest in BR in 2016, these guys all come together ‘cases we all need help from other agencies, and when you show up on scenes it’s like I know this guy, I trained with him, so we know each other we know tactics, and I know I can depend on them,” said Lieutenant Cornel Donald Capello of the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Capello said they try to make the training more difficult every year, but the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office didn’t compete since they hosted the event.

