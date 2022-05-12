Advertisement

Louisiana state troopers charged in beating of Black man

FILE - This combination of photos provided by the Ouachita Correctional Center and Franklin...
FILE - This combination of photos provided by the Ouachita Correctional Center and Franklin Parish Sheriff's Office shows, from left, former Louisiana State Police Troopers Jacob Brown, Dakota DeMoss and George “Kam” Harper. State prosecutors have charged the three, accused of beating Black motorist Antonio Harris in 2020, hoisting him to his feet by his hair braids and bragging in text messages that the “whoopin'” would give him “nightmares for a long time.” (Ouachita Correctional Center and Franklin Parish Sheriff's Office via AP, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WINNSBORO, La. (AP) — Three Louisiana State Police troopers have been charged with simple battery, accused of beating a Black motorist after a chase.

Troopers Jacob Brown, Dakota DeMoss and George “Kam” Harper were charged last week in the 2020 arrest of Antonio Harris.

They boasted in text messages that the “whoopin’” would give Harris “nightmares for a long time.”

The charges come amid intensifying scrutiny of the state police over allegations of excessive force and an institutional instinct to cover it up.

DeMoss and Harper were fired last year and Brown resigned. Their attorneys declined to comment.

