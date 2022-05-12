Health benefits of strawberries
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 7:51 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) -Nutritionist Jen Avis joined us on Good Morning ArkLaMiss to share the benefits of a sweet and healthy treat. Strawberries are produced in every state in America.
Here are some health benefits:
46 Calories per/ Cup
100% RDA Vitamin C
Manganese
Folic Acid
Helps with the production of collagen. Effects aging.
Anti-Inflammatory
Pro-Biotic
Easy Breakfast – Butterfly bagel
Chocolate covered Strawberries for Dessert.
Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.