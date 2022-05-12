Health benefits of strawberries

MONROE, La. (KNOE) -Nutritionist Jen Avis joined us on Good Morning ArkLaMiss to share the benefits of a sweet and healthy treat. Strawberries are produced in every state in America.

Here are some health benefits:

46 Calories per/ Cup

100% RDA Vitamin C

Manganese

Folic Acid

Helps with the production of collagen. Effects aging.

Anti-Inflammatory

Pro-Biotic

Easy Breakfast – Butterfly bagel

Chocolate covered Strawberries for Dessert.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.