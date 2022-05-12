Advertisement

Aarons Aces: Zach White & Thomas Marsala

White and Marsala have led their respective teams to a chance to play in the division four semi-final game
By Aaron Dietrich
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - OCS and Saint Frederick are slugging it out in the 2022 division four semi-final match. Zach White has carried the Eagles with 43 RBI’s on the season. If it wasn’t for Thomas Marsala’s walk off grand slam, the Warriors wouldn’t be here. Both players have earned this weeks Aaron’s Aces honors.

