Prayer vigil held for Ronald Greene 3 years after his death

UNION PARISH, La. (KNOE) - It was a night of prayer for Ronald Greene. Greene’s family and friends gathered on May 10, 2022, where his family says he died in Union Parish.

They called it the “I am your brother” prayer vigil. “I’m your brother, I’m scared!” Green yelled while allegedly being stunned, punched, and dragged by state police.

May 10, marks three years since his in-custody death, and loved ones released balloons and lit candles. Greene’s mother, Mona Hardin, said prayer and support keep them going.

“It’s what lifts us. Without it, we couldn’t function because we’re still trying to make sense of why was it necessary? My son should still be here three years later,” said Hardin.

“Prayer changes things. I remember when there was no one here, you know, we had no one, so it definitely, it helps, to come together and pray,” said the sister of Greene, Dinelle Hardin.

Dinelle said knowing Greene is looking down on her motivates her to keep fighting for Justice.

