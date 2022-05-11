Advertisement

Prayer vigil held for Ronald Greene 3 years after his death

“Prayer changes things. I remember when there was no one here, you know, we had no one, so it definitely, it helps,” said Greene's sister.
By Alyssa Azzara
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNION PARISH, La. (KNOE) - It was a night of prayer for Ronald Greene. Greene’s family and friends gathered on May 10, 2022, where his family says he died in Union Parish.

They called it the “I am your brother” prayer vigil. “I’m your brother, I’m scared!” Green yelled while allegedly being stunned, punched, and dragged by state police.

May 10, marks three years since his in-custody death, and loved ones released balloons and lit candles. Greene’s mother, Mona Hardin, said prayer and support keep them going.

“It’s what lifts us. Without it, we couldn’t function because we’re still trying to make sense of why was it necessary? My son should still be here three years later,” said Hardin.

“Prayer changes things. I remember when there was no one here, you know, we had no one, so it definitely, it helps, to come together and pray,” said the sister of Greene, Dinelle Hardin.

Dinelle said knowing Greene is looking down on her motivates her to keep fighting for Justice.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Agents say there has been an increase in sextortion schemes targeting children in southern...
Sextortion plots targeting kids in Monroe, Shreveport, Alexandria, El Dorado, FBI says
A Ouachita Parish teen’s life has become one of tragedy and immense strength.
Community rallies behind OCS teen after devastating crash
Incendiary device used in Monroe ATM burglary
15-year-old Kevin Poole reportedly jumped into the Mississippi River after Brandy and Ally...
Body found in Miss. River identified as teen who jumped in after two sisters
According to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, 27-year-old William Joseph Elliot Jr. and...
Couple arrested after man abuses, tortures girlfriend’s children, deputies say

Latest News

SWAT teams throughout the state took part in a conference and competition at the sheriff’s...
OPSO hosts statewide SWAT training and competition
SWAT teams throughout the state took part in a conference and competition at the sheriff’s...
OPSO hosts statewide SWAT training and competition
Prayer vigil held for Ronald Greene 3 years after his death
Everyone has that one teacher that stood out, and for many people in Ouachita Parish, Ann Senn...
NELA teacher celebrates 50 years of educating