NELA teacher celebrates 50 years of educating

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A Ouachita Parish teacher is making history. Ann Senn is celebrating her fiftieth year of teaching. She began teaching in 1971.

Everyone has that one teacher that stood out, and for many people in Ouachita Parish, Senn was that teacher.

“She cared about us. It’s not like she said, ‘Oh, well, you can get it at home,’ like she tried to help them,” said fourth-grader Breelyn Carter

“She hasn’t changed, always a good spirit. I mean, I remember, she left an impression on me,” said Jeff Williams, who had Senn as a first-grade teacher back in 1972.

“I went to school where she was a teacher, and I can just remember from such a young age how she was, even in the car pick up line, everybody wants to stop at her station, cause she was so special,” said first-grade teacher Sarah Sampognaro.

“She has touched so many lives throughout the years that she has taught children in first grade,” said the head of Clairborne Christian School, Kitty Head.

After 50 years of teaching, the passion for educating first graders still burns bright within Senn’s soul.

“Watching the children learn to read... Oh, it’s so, first grade has so much growth, and just to watch them grow and learn, they’re like little sponges,” said Senn.

She started teaching in the Ouachita Parish school system as a first-grade teacher in 1971. She later retired from there and began working at Claiborne Christian School.

“She has taught many of our students’ grandparents and parents, and so she’s kind of like a living legend as a first-grade teacher in our community,” said Head.

Many say Senn is so loved because she loves every student like they’re her own.

“I try my very best to impact and let them know that I love them,” said Senn.

After 50 years of teaching, you are probably wondering... will Miss. Senn every retire?

She said, “No, when I can’t climb up the stairs maybe, and maybe they find another room for me, so I can still come to school.”

