In the Kitchen: Pizza Bombs!

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Chef Darryl Teats joined us on Good Morning ArkLaMiss to show us how to make pizza bombs! They’re great for an upcoming graduation party or any gathering. It should take about 20 minutes to prepare some soft and cheesy treats that you can share or keep all to yourself!

Ingredients for 16 balls

3 tablespoons butter, for greasing the pan

16 ½ oz can of biscuit dough, 1 can

marinara sauce

sliced pepperoni

8 oz ball of mozzarella cheese, cut into cubes

butter, melted

2 cloves garlic, minced

salt, to taste

pepper, to taste

1 tablespoon italian seasoning

shredded parmesan cheese, for topping

