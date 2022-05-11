In the Kitchen: Pizza Bombs!
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 7:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Chef Darryl Teats joined us on Good Morning ArkLaMiss to show us how to make pizza bombs! They’re great for an upcoming graduation party or any gathering. It should take about 20 minutes to prepare some soft and cheesy treats that you can share or keep all to yourself!
Ingredients for 16 balls
3 tablespoons butter, for greasing the pan
16 ½ oz can of biscuit dough, 1 can
marinara sauce
sliced pepperoni
8 oz ball of mozzarella cheese, cut into cubes
butter, melted
2 cloves garlic, minced
salt, to taste
pepper, to taste
1 tablespoon italian seasoning
shredded parmesan cheese, for topping
