Advertisement

In the Kitchen: Pizza Bombs!

In the Kitchen: Pizza Bombs!
By Jasmine Anderson
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 7:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Chef Darryl Teats joined us on Good Morning ArkLaMiss to show us how to make pizza bombs! They’re great for an upcoming graduation party or any gathering. It should take about 20 minutes to prepare some soft and cheesy treats that you can share or keep all to yourself!

Ingredients for 16 balls

3 tablespoons butter, for greasing the pan

16 ½ oz can of biscuit dough, 1 can

marinara sauce

sliced pepperoni

8 oz ball of mozzarella cheese, cut into cubes

butter, melted

2 cloves garlic, minced

salt, to taste

pepper, to taste

1 tablespoon italian seasoning

shredded parmesan cheese, for topping

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Agents say there has been an increase in sextortion schemes targeting children in southern...
Sextortion plots targeting kids in Monroe, Shreveport, Alexandria, El Dorado, FBI says
A Ouachita Parish teen’s life has become one of tragedy and immense strength.
Community rallies behind OCS teen after devastating crash
Incendiary device used in Monroe ATM burglary
15-year-old Kevin Poole reportedly jumped into the Mississippi River after Brandy and Ally...
Body found in Miss. River identified as teen who jumped in after two sisters
According to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, 27-year-old William Joseph Elliot Jr. and...
Couple arrested after man abuses, tortures girlfriend’s children, deputies say

Latest News

Brick and Stone Design Ideas
Brick and Stone Design Ideas!
Brick and Stone Design Ideas
Brick and Stone Design Ideas!
Pizza Bombs
In the Kitchen: Pizza Bombs!
KNOE Wednesday Morning Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
KNOE Wednesday Morning Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin