Advertisement

GSU mom & daughter celebrate Mother’s Day twice in same week by graduating together

Left: Mother, Suzzon Jiles Right: Trinity Humphrey
Left: Mother, Suzzon Jiles Right: Trinity Humphrey(KNOE)
By Kenya Ross
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAMBLING, La. (KNOE) - A mother and daughter are celebrating Mother’s Day twice in one week.

The two celebrated Mother’s Day this past Sunday by meeting together at the end of the day to eat crawfish, and now they’re preparing for another celebration - graduating together from Grambling State University on Thursday, May 12, 2022.

Mom Suzzon Jiles will earn her bachelor’s degree in Child Development. Daughter Trinity Humphrey will be presented with her bachelor’s degree in Biology, according to GSU’s Communications Department.

When asked about the biggest milestones they’re most proud of, Jiles and Humphrey shared the following achievements:

Jiles said tearfully, “The biggest milestone for me is to graduate college with my daughter. Going back to high school at 29 - wasn’t thinking about college; went college at 41, and now at 48, I’m graduating with my bachelor’s.”

Humphrey expressed, “My biggest milestone is just getting my degree at 21.”

Jiles and Humphrey are graduating during the second ceremony on the commencement schedule. The ceremony will begin at 2:00 p.m. on May 12 at the Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Agents say there has been an increase in sextortion schemes targeting children in southern...
Sextortion plots targeting kids in Monroe, Shreveport, Alexandria, El Dorado, FBI says
A Ouachita Parish teen’s life has become one of tragedy and immense strength.
Community rallies behind OCS teen after devastating crash
Incendiary device used in Monroe ATM burglary
15-year-old Kevin Poole reportedly jumped into the Mississippi River after Brandy and Ally...
Body found in Miss. River identified as teen who jumped in after two sisters
According to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, 27-year-old William Joseph Elliot Jr. and...
Couple arrested after man abuses, tortures girlfriend’s children, deputies say

Latest News

File Photo: West Monroe's Antique Alley
APPLY NOW: Summer jobs offered for West Monroe grads & college students
Gov. Edwards, a pro-life Democrat, comes out against abortion bill that would charge mothers with murder
Gov. John Bel Edwards comes out to oppose abortion bill criminalizing mothers
Gov. John Bel Edwards comes out to oppose abortion bill criminalizing mothers
Crash at Highway 165 at Renwick in Monroe, La.
Infant dies in crash after pursuit of mom accused of stealing baby items