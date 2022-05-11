GSU mom & daughter celebrate Mother’s Day twice in same week by graduating together

GRAMBLING, La. (KNOE) - A mother and daughter are celebrating Mother’s Day twice in one week.

The two celebrated Mother’s Day this past Sunday by meeting together at the end of the day to eat crawfish, and now they’re preparing for another celebration - graduating together from Grambling State University on Thursday, May 12, 2022.

Mom Suzzon Jiles will earn her bachelor’s degree in Child Development. Daughter Trinity Humphrey will be presented with her bachelor’s degree in Biology, according to GSU’s Communications Department.

When asked about the biggest milestones they’re most proud of, Jiles and Humphrey shared the following achievements:

Jiles said tearfully, “The biggest milestone for me is to graduate college with my daughter. Going back to high school at 29 - wasn’t thinking about college; went college at 41, and now at 48, I’m graduating with my bachelor’s.”

Humphrey expressed, “My biggest milestone is just getting my degree at 21.”

Jiles and Humphrey are graduating during the second ceremony on the commencement schedule. The ceremony will begin at 2:00 p.m. on May 12 at the Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center.

