Brick and Stone Design Ideas!

You can bring the outside in by using the same brick or stone used on the exterior home and place it as archways, around your fireplace, accent walls, and more.

-When selecting a brick cut back on the cost of painting by selecting one that already looks pre painted or white washed.

-Select unique stones that have mixtures of textures in order to give your home a design look.

-Think outside of the box and mix bricks and stones that compliment each other and place on the exterior and interior of your home.

All samples are from Acme Brick in Monroe!

