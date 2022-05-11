Advertisement

Brick and Stone Design Ideas!

Brick and Stone Design Ideas
Brick and Stone Design Ideas
By Jasmine Anderson
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 7:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - You can bring the outside in by using the same brick or stone used on the exterior home and place it as archways, around your fireplace, accent walls, and more.

-When selecting a brick cut back on the cost of painting by selecting one that already looks pre painted or white washed.

-Select unique stones that have mixtures of textures in order to give your home a design look.

-Think outside of the box and mix bricks and stones that compliment each other and place on the exterior and interior of your home.

All samples are from Acme Brick in Monroe!

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Agents say there has been an increase in sextortion schemes targeting children in southern...
Sextortion plots targeting kids in Monroe, Shreveport, Alexandria, El Dorado, FBI says
A Ouachita Parish teen’s life has become one of tragedy and immense strength.
Community rallies behind OCS teen after devastating crash
Incendiary device used in Monroe ATM burglary
15-year-old Kevin Poole reportedly jumped into the Mississippi River after Brandy and Ally...
Body found in Miss. River identified as teen who jumped in after two sisters
According to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, 27-year-old William Joseph Elliot Jr. and...
Couple arrested after man abuses, tortures girlfriend’s children, deputies say

Latest News

Pizza Bombs
In the Kitchen: Pizza Bombs!
Brick and Stone Design Ideas
Brick and Stone Design Ideas!
Pizza Bombs
In the Kitchen: Pizza Bombs!
KNOE Wednesday Morning Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
KNOE Wednesday Morning Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin