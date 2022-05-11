Arkansas man arrested after allegedly shooting nephew twice

MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - A man is behind bars after authorities say he shot at his nephew multiple times, hitting him twice.

Deputies with the Miller County Sheriff’s Office say the call came in at 1:35 p.m. on Tuesday, May 10 to a home in the 1100 block of Miller County Road 462, regarding the sound of gunshots.

Deputies were told that Randy Williams, 56, was involved in a civil dispute with his nephew Larry Williams of Fouke.

The victim advised the dispute escalated which resulted in Randy Williams brandishing a handgun and firing several shots. The victim was struck once in the upper right hip and once in the upper left leg. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was treated for his injuries and later released.

MCSO deputies and members of the Criminal Investigation Division were able to take Randy Williams into custody without incident. He faces a charge of battery first degree — a Class B felony.

The incident remains under investigation.

