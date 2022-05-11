Advertisement

APPLY NOW: Summer jobs offered for West Monroe grads & college students

File Photo: West Monroe's Antique Alley
File Photo: West Monroe's Antique Alley(KNOE)
By Matthew Segura
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The following information was provided by the City of West Monroe.

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Recent high school graduates and college-age students are encouraged to apply for the SEE West Monroe AmeriCorps Summer Team.

The SEE West Monroe AmeriCorps program allows participants to work flexible hours and get real-world experience as a mentor - all while getting paid to help the community.

Team members are needed to serve this summer at the West Monroe Community Center by assisting with enrichment activities for local elementary students and planning community outreach activities for families.

SEE West Monroe AmeriCorps is part of a national service organization that contributes to communities across the nation. Not only do participants earn a living wage, but they also earn an education award.

Those who are interested in learning more about the program should call Valisia Tisdale at the West Monroe Community Center at (318) 387-4001 or email at vtisdale@westmonroe.la.gov. Those interested can also learn more at www.cityofwestmonroe.com

