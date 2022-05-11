18-wheeler accident slows traffic on Interstate 20 in West Monroe
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
UPDATE: The crash appears to have been cleared and traffic is flowing again.
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A crash on Interstate 20 eastbound just before Thomas Road has traffic slowed to a crawl in West Monroe right now.
The right lane of traffic is blocked by the crash.
The crash appears to involve an 18-wheeler.
This article will be updated when the crash is cleared.
