18-wheeler accident slows traffic on Interstate 20 in West Monroe

By Matthew Segura
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
UPDATE: The crash appears to have been cleared and traffic is flowing again.

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A crash on Interstate 20 eastbound just before Thomas Road has traffic slowed to a crawl in West Monroe right now.

The right lane of traffic is blocked by the crash.

The crash appears to involve an 18-wheeler.

This article will be updated when the crash is cleared.

