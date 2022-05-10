Advertisement

Zoo Buddies: Tortoise Feeding Station!

By Jasmine Anderson
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - There’s a brand new exhibit at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens & Zoo, African Spurred Tortoises. You can get an experience of buying a ticket at the front office and then coming towards this exhibit.

You can actually feed these guys and touch them and the zookeeper is actually going to give you a program about and just to give you a little bit of education about where they come from, what their habitat is, and what they like to eat and a little bit about how their anatomy is.

