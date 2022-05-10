Advertisement

Ronald McDonald House gears up for 31st Annual Ouachita River Big Bass Tournament

Ronald McDonald House staff and supporters of 31st Annual Big Bass Tournament holds $10,000...
Ronald McDonald House staff and supporters of 31st Annual Big Bass Tournament holds $10,000 check that will go to this year's participant who catches the biggest bass.(KNOE)
By Kenya Ross
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Ronald McDonald House is preparing for its 31st Annual Ouachita River Big Bass Tournament.

The tournament will be held June 11 - June 12, 2022 at Lazarre Park in West Monroe. The proceeds from the tournament will benefit RMS’s newest partnership with St. Francis Medical Center - “Ronald McDonald House in a Hospital.”

The house is expected to be built inside St. Francis Medical Center.

The fisherman who catches the biggest bass at the tournament will receive $10,000. Anyone interested in participating in this year’s tournament can register online at RMH Big Bass Tournament.

