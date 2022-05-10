Northeast Louisiana Veterans Home looking for caring individuals

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Northeast Louisiana Veterans Home is looking for individuals to fill positions to care for NELA’s veterans. The home is where veterans come in the latter part of life to spend their final years.

The Department of Veterans Affairs Director Brandee Patrick understands the shortage of nurses but is looking for individuals with a distinct skillset. They are looking for 15 certified nursing assistants and 9 licensed practical nurses to help care for these heroes.

“People who are compassionate and who can identify with these veterans,” said Patrick.

Applicants are few, but they come wanting to help. One applicant, Nyre Hollier, feels the home is special and felt it when she first walked in.

“When we had all walked in together, I liked that everybody was like hi, welcome. You know?” said Hollier.

The home offers many other services to the veterans that live here. They have a barber and other services, and they make sure they have a good time with events throughout the year.

The director says the staff is more than nurses to the veterans they serve.

“We are one big family here at the Veterans Home. We pride ourselves in the care that we can give our veterans,” said Patrick.

The residents feel that the current staff does a great job, despite the lack of staffing.

“Everybody that I know here. Pretty much does their job efficiently. At least from what I’ve seen, and I’m talking about off shifts,” said resident Ronald Preston, a marine core veteran.

He even tells applicants to check the records and do their homework before signing up.

“As far as I see, as long as I’ve been here. Their track record, It looked pretty dang good,” said Preston.

Patrick says this is the level of care they deserve after their sacrifices for our country.

“You have done so much for us and our country and were willing to make the ultimate sacrifice. And now, in your golden years, we are here for you,” said Patrick.

The Northeast Louisiana Veterans Home is still accepting applications through governmentjobs.com, and you can find the job listings through this link.

