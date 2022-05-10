MPD looking for suspect after fatal crash on 165

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - One person is dead after a fatal crash on 165 at Renwick Street.

The Monroe Police Department says it happened shortly before 6:30 on May 9.

MPD says they responded to a shoplifting call at the Walmart on Louisville Avenue when an officer noticed the vehicle involved driving on 165.

When the officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop, the vehicle fled, blowing a red light and crashing into another car.

MPD says one person died on the scene, and three others were injured. The extent of their injuries are unknown.

MPD is looking for Candace Gill in connection with the theft and accident.

