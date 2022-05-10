Advertisement

Hotel evacuated due to fire in Texarkana

Crews in Texarkana, Texas responded to a fire at the Wyndham Garden Hotel on Stateline Avenue...
Crews in Texarkana, Texas responded to a fire at the Wyndham Garden Hotel on Stateline Avenue Tuesday, May 10, 2022.(KSLA)
By Fred Gamble
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 10:34 AM CDT
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Emergency response crews were called out to a fire at a hotel in Texarkana Tuesday morning (May 10).

It happened around 10 a.m. at the Wyndham Garden Hotel in the 5300 block of Stateline Avenue. Officials say the problem came from the kitchen area of the building.

“When crews arrived, they noticed heavy smoke and fire in the kitchen area they made a quick attack on the fire, but it had extended to the roof,” said TTFD Chief Eric Schlotter.

The hotel had to be evacuated. Scott Rutherford and several elementary school students were inside the building taking exams, and were among those evacuated to safety.

“We were in the ballroom right next door to the kitchen and apparently the grease fire started in the kitchen,” said Rutherford.

Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of the blaze. Hotel leaders say they are thankful all guests and staff escaped without injuries. The hotel was closed for the rest of the day and guests were transferred to another hotel in the area. It is not known when the hotel will reopen.

