Feed Your Soul: White Lightnin’ Cocktail and Culinary Co.

RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - For those who enjoy craft cocktails and a great dining experience, Ruston has a place that has both. White Lightnin’ Cocktail and Culinary Company off Celebrity Drive is a place that blends classic with new cuisine. Chef Sean Welch and owner Eric Williams have created a unique menu.

Welch has wanted to open a place for a while; he even tried to partner with his brother. “Let’s do it in Ruston, and he kept telling me at times they’re not ready, they’re not ready, they’re not ready,“ said Welch.”Then when Eric called me, it was like he’s got the place he wanted to do it. The time is now.“

He has had experience with some well-known New Orleans chefs and done time working in notable places. He knows food and how to highlight each element to use all your senses when creating a dish. “Kind of ruffle it up, so one of the first smells that hit you when you hit that table is that, you know, that rosemary smell in your face,“ said Welch.

I was able to try a small fraction of the menu; Shrimp Bingnets, Blackened Redfish, the Barbeque Shrimp and Grits, and the Chocolate Bread Pudding; they were amazing. The beignets were unique and had great seasoning, and the fish was done just right, making it flaky with a great flavor. The shrimp and grits were different but had great texture. The Chocolate Bread Pudding is a dessert that I would drive back for.

Though Welch has done more, he was a history teacher at the junior high for a few years, and his ex-students mostly comprise the kitchen staff. But he wouldn’t change a thing.

When he first got here when displaced by Katrina, he didn’t find anywhere he wanted to go, but he had to take it when Williams came and gave him an offer last year.

“It’s been an adventure,” said Welch.

One couple, Ryan and Lisa Madden love the place.

“You could tell it’s homemade because it’s never quite the same twice; it’s always very similar, don’t get me wrong.“ said Ryan. ”The consistency’s there. one night may have a little extra lemon in the aioli. Somebody may have added a little extra garlic. Maybe seasoned just a little bit different.”

“It’s good every time,” said Lisa.

They frequent here quite often. Ryan says that it is one of the places with quality food. “On point, good quality. Value for your money food,” said Ryan.

“If I don’t cook, we’re coming here,“ said Lisa.

So, head out to White Lightnin’ Cocktail and Culinary Co. where amazing flavor strikes more than once and will feed your soul.

