Advertisement

AMBER Alert issued for two children taken from Mandeville residence; suspect armed and dangerous, police say

State police have issued an AMBER alert on behalf of the Mandeville Police Department for...
State police have issued an AMBER alert on behalf of the Mandeville Police Department for 2-month-old Amaya Hernandez and 9-year-old Eileen De Leon Ramos.(Louisiana State Police)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANDEVILLE, La. (WVUE) - A man considered to be armed and dangerous is wanted after abducting two children who were last seen in Mandeville Monday (May 9) evening, according to Louisiana State Police.

State police have issued an AMBER alert on behalf of the Mandeville Police Department for 2-month-old Amaya Hernandez and 9-year-old Eileen De Leon Ramos.

Police say that Sergio “David” Hernandez abducted the children during a domestic violence incident at a residence on Lafayette Street. They say he stormed out of the residence with the children around 4 p.m.

Amaya Hernandez is a two-month-old Hispanic female with short black hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 22″ tall and weighs about 12 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink onesie.

Eileen De Leon Ramos is a nine-year-old Hispanic female with long black hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 3′ tall and weighs about 45 pounds. She was last seen wearing a school uniform, which is a red polo-style shirt and khaki skirt.

Sergio “David” Hernandez is a 25-year-old Hispanic male with brown eyes and black hair. He is approximately 5′3″ and weighs about 140 pounds. He is believed to be driving a blue 2007 Honda Civic sedan with a Mississippi license plate bearing PNC3279.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Sergio “David” Hernandez, Amaya Hernandez, or Eileen De Leon Ramos should immediately contact the Mandeville Police Department at 985-626-9711 or local law enforcement by dialing 911.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Agents say there has been an increase in sextortion schemes targeting children in southern...
Sextortion plots targeting kids in Monroe, Shreveport, Alexandria, El Dorado, FBI says
A Ouachita Parish teen’s life has become one of tragedy and immense strength.
Community rallies behind OCS teen after devastating crash
Incendiary device used in Monroe ATM burglary
15-year-old Kevin Poole reportedly jumped into the Mississippi River after Brandy and Ally...
Body found in Miss. River identified as teen who jumped in after two sisters
According to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, 27-year-old William Joseph Elliot Jr. and...
Couple arrested after man abuses, tortures girlfriend’s children, deputies say

Latest News

Candace Gill
MPD looking for suspect after fatal crash on 165
The Northeast Louisiana Veterans Home is looking for individuals to fill positions to care for...
Northeast Louisiana Veterans Home searching for caring individuals
Wingate Hotel
West Monroe PD investigates Sunday morning vandalism at hotel parking lot after prom night
West Monroe PD investigates Sunday morning vandalism at hotel parking lot after prom night
West Monroe PD investigates Sunday morning vandalism at hotel parking lot after prom night