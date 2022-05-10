Advertisement

2-year-old dies after falling into septic tank, coroner says

A toddler died after falling into a septic tank like this one.
A toddler died after falling into a septic tank like this one.(itman_47/Getty Images via Canva)
By Anisa Snipes and Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GAFFNEY, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A toddler died Tuesday after he fell into a septic tank in South Carolina, officials said.

Dispatchers received a call at 11 a.m. for a child that was stuck in a septic tank in Gaffney, along the state’s northern border.

The Cherokee County Coroner’s Office said 2-year-old Hawkins Abercrombie of New York died after he was rushed to the hospital.

Hawkins was visiting friends in South Carolina with his mother and two siblings. The coroner said his mom noticed he was missing, and during a search of the home, they found the lid on the septic tank upside down.

Hawkins’ pacifier was floating in the water when they removed the lid.

The boy was recovered from the septic tank and CPR was started, but he was pronounced dead at Cherokee Medical Center.

“This is such a tragic event,” coroner Dennis Fowler said. “This family needs our prayers.”

The incident remains under investigation.

