West Monroe PD investigates Sunday morning vandalism at hotel parking lot after prom night

Wingate Hotel
Wingate Hotel(KNOE)
By Kenya Ross
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The West Monroe Police Department is investigating a vandalism that occurred in the early morning hours of Sunday.

Police say this comes after Delhi High School finished their prom night Saturday, May 7, 2022 at the Wingate Hotel. According to West Monroe PD’s Sergeant C. J. Beck, officers discovered many kids at the hotel once they arrived to the scene.

Authorities found one car shot multiple times in the parking lot. Beck says police believe that the car consisting of multiple gunshots was the targeted vehicle. During the time of the shooting, no one was in the car, says Beck.

Other cars nearby were hit by single bullets, but West Monroe police doesn’t believe those cars were targeted. Police told KNOE that 10-12 bullet casings were discovered at the scene.

The owner of the alleged targeted vehicle is being interviewed, according to Beck. This is an ongoing investigation.

