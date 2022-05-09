Ouachita Green hosts Inaugural Golf Tournament, raising funds for beautification projects

CALHOUN, La. (KNOE) - The Ouachita Green hosted its Inaugural Golf Tournament Monday afternoon.

Executive Director Aundi Brown of Ouachita Green says the tournament is a fundraiser to help fund beautification projects around Ouachita Parish. The organization had professional golf players from out of town and anyone generally interested in the game of golf to participate in today’s event.

The tournament began at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, May 9, 2022. The organization is always looking for volunteers to participate in their projects.

“Anybody who would like to come out and volunteer - we have something going on about three weekends out of the month. So, anywhere from litter abatement, to tree plantings, to beautification efforts, all over,” says Brown.

According to Brown, their goal for the fundraiser is $12,000 - $14,000. The event was held at the Calvert Crossing Golf Club in Calhoun.

