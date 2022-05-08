CRIME STOPPERS: Fugitive wanted for attempted second-degree murder

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Investigators with the Baton Rouge Police Department say they are searching for a fugitive wanted for attempted second-degree murder.

BRPD is asking for the public’s help locating Toby Robinson.

If you have any information on Robinson’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (344-7867).

You will remain completely anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.