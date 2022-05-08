Advertisement

CRIME STOPPERS: Fugitive wanted for attempted second-degree murder

Toby Robinson
Toby Robinson(Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Investigators with the Baton Rouge Police Department say they are searching for a fugitive wanted for attempted second-degree murder.

BRPD is asking for the public’s help locating Toby Robinson.

If you have any information on Robinson’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (344-7867).

You will remain completely anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

RELATED STORIES
Topeka Street shooting injures 3 people
Man shot Saturday afternoon on Cannon Street
Assumption Parish deputy fired, arrested on sex crime charges involving teenager

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Agents say there has been an increase in sextortion schemes targeting children in southern...
Sextortion plots targeting kids in Monroe, Shreveport, Alexandria, El Dorado, FBI says
A Ouachita Parish teen’s life has become one of tragedy and immense strength.
Community rallies behind OCS teen after devastating crash
Incendiary device used in Monroe ATM burglary
15-year-old Kevin Poole reportedly jumped into the Mississippi River after Brandy and Ally...
Body found in Miss. River identified as teen who jumped in after two sisters
According to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, 27-year-old William Joseph Elliot Jr. and...
Couple arrested after man abuses, tortures girlfriend’s children, deputies say

Latest News

KNOE Saturday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Lucy Doll
KNOE Saturday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Lucy Doll
The Crusaders were lead by Miller, outscoring opponents 25 to 1 in the playoffs. Winning their...
anna cate miller
KNOE Saturday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Lucy Doll
KNOE Saturday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Lucy Doll
The American Heart Walk gave out educational material.
80-year-old survivor shares story about heart disease