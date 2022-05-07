Police: Father killed on highway while trying to find child’s toy thrown from car

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Gray News) - A Tennessee man was killed on a highway when he was trying to find his child’s toy that was thrown out of their car.

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department reports that 32-year-old Joshua Thomas Taylor was traveling on Thursday with his family on Interstate 65 when his child threw one of their favorite toys out of the window.

Police said Taylor returned later that evening to the area to look for the toy. He parked his car near a ramp and walked along the highway.

Tennessee Department of Transportation HELP truck drivers told police that they found Taylor and tried to talk with him, but he ran across the interstate and jumped over the barrier to the other side.

The truck drivers said they began traveling to the opposite side of the highway when they heard a collision.

Nashville police said the 32-year-old was struck by a GMC Yukon and pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Yukon did not display any indications of impairment and officials said speed did not appear to be a factor.

Nashville police reminded everyone that walking on the interstate is illegal and very dangerous.

