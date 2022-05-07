Advertisement

Baby fever: 11 hospital workers pregnant at same time

11 women working in the maternity unit at a Missouri hospital are all pregnant. (Source: KMBC, LIBERTY HOSPITAL, CNN)
By Alan Shope
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KMBC) - Eleven workers at a Missouri hospital’s maternity unit are not only busy taking care of their patients, but they are also getting ready to become patients.

It may or may not be a record, but 10 nurses and a doctor are all expecting.

“I think almost all of our shifts are consumed by baby talk,” said nurse and expecting mother Christen Burns

The staff said their patients are excited to take the journey together with a few ongoing jokes.

“We’ve made jokes that some of our nurses that aren’t expecting should open a daycare,” said nurse and expecting mother Liz Bishop.

A spokesperson with Liberty Hospital said the team is extremely excited for all the women in the unit but admits filling shifts on maternity leaves will be interesting.

Copyright 2022 KMBC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Agents say there has been an increase in sextortion schemes targeting children in southern...
Sextortion plots targeting kids in Monroe, Shreveport, Alexandria, El Dorado, FBI says
A Ouachita Parish teen’s life has become one of tragedy and immense strength.
Community rallies behind OCS teen after devastating crash
Incendiary device used in Monroe ATM burglary
15-year-old Kevin Poole reportedly jumped into the Mississippi River after Brandy and Ally...
Body found in Miss. River identified as teen who jumped in after two sisters
According to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, 27-year-old William Joseph Elliot Jr. and...
Couple arrested after man abuses, tortures girlfriend’s children, deputies say

Latest News

FILE - New York City Police and law enforcement officials lead subway shooting suspect Frank...
Grand jury indicts suspect in Brooklyn subway mass shooting
Mickey Gilley poses with the triple crown award on the red carpet at the 50th annual Academy of...
Mickey Gilley, country singer who helped inspire ‘Urban Cowboy,’ dies at 86
FILE - President Donald Trump looks at his phone during a roundtable with governors on the...
Judge rejects Trump lawsuit challenging ban from Twitter
CAPTION CORRECTS THE LOCATION - A man and a girl who left a shelter in the Metallurgical...
Ukraine evacuates civilians from steel plant under siege
President Joe Biden announced he'll sign a $150 million military aid package for Ukraine as...
New US aid package for Ukraine as Russian escalation grows