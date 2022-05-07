80-year-old survivor shares story about heart disease

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The CDC says the leading cause of death in Louisiana is heart disease. Ochsner LSU Health in Monroe and ULM held an American Heart Association Heart Walk at the school’s activity center.

The goal was to shine the light on the importance of knowing the signs of heart disease. Nearly a year ago, at the age of 79, Rayville Resident Jim Adams started having heart pains while he was sleeping.

“I had a heart attack. It was like one o’clock in the morning, I had chest pains, and it wouldn’t go away, and I knew something wasn’t exactly right. So I thought it would be better to go to the ER,” he said.

Adams says he was taken to the emergency room at St. Francis Medical Center. While he was there, he had five stints and a catheter placed in his heart.

Now at the age of 80, he feels healthy, he has a good diet, and he exercises. Adams says he came to the American Heart Association Heart Walk today to give back and show appreciation towards all of the medical staff for their hard work.

“I thank the Lord for the health that he gives me each day, and I thank him also for the health providers that we have in this area that we can depend on and count on,” he said.

Students and community members walked a mile on the indoor track, and they were able to participate in a fundraiser and practice CPR. Ochsner LSU Monroe CEO Mark Randolph says he hopes everyone leaves with a better understanding of this deadly disease.

“We have some stuff set up here today from different organizations, including stroke care, and trauma care, for example. We hope to give some education to the public about heart disease and how to care for themselves,” he said.

