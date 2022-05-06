Advertisement

Sheriff: Woman kicked child in head, bit deputy

Baxter County sheriff’s deputies arrested 29-year-old April Leia Raymond of Mountain Home on...
Baxter County sheriff’s deputies arrested 29-year-old April Leia Raymond of Mountain Home on suspicion of assault on a family member, endangering the welfare of a minor, resisting arrest, and second-degree battery on a police officer.(Baxter Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A woman is behind bars after sheriff’s deputies said she threatened her grandparents with a knife, kicked a child in the head, then bit a deputy.

Baxter County sheriff’s deputies arrested 29-year-old April Leia Raymond of Mountain Home on suspicion of assault on a family member, endangering the welfare of a minor, resisting arrest, and second-degree battery on a police officer.

Sheriff John Montgomery said deputies responded to a 911 call on County Road 158 around 3 a.m. Friday, May 6, about a woman threatening her grandparents with a knife.

When deputies arrived, they reported finding Raymond in the front yard holding a 5-year-old child.

While talking to Raymond, she reportedly shoved a deputy in the chest.

“He told the suspect to set the child down, but she refused,” the sheriff said in a Friday news release. “A second deputy was able to take the child from the suspect, but the suspect kicked the child in the head.”

Montgomery said the child did not suffer any serious injuries.

Raymond then began “fighting with the officers,” Montgomery said. He said she bit one of the deputies “hard enough to draw blood.”

After “dry stunning” her with a Taser, deputies were able to cuff her and take her into custody.

She’s being held in the Baxter County Detention Center in lieu of a $15,000 bond, awaiting her first appearance in circuit court on May 16.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Agents say there has been an increase in sextortion schemes targeting children in southern...
Sextortion plots targeting kids in Monroe, Shreveport, Alexandria, El Dorado, FBI says
A Ouachita Parish teen’s life has become one of tragedy and immense strength.
Community rallies behind OCS teen after devastating crash
Incendiary device used in Monroe ATM burglary
15-year-old Kevin Poole reportedly jumped into the Mississippi River after Brandy and Ally...
Body found in Miss. River identified as teen who jumped in after two sisters
According to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, 27-year-old William Joseph Elliot Jr. and...
Couple arrested after man abuses, tortures girlfriend’s children, deputies say

Latest News

Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser in Ruston
Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser celebrates National Tourism Week in NELA
Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser celebrates National Tourism Week in NELA
Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser celebrates National Tourism Week in NELA
Body of boater recovered from West Cove of Calcasieu Lake.
Authorities: Texas man thrown from boat, struck while in water
LSP Col. Kevin Reeves
Police boss journal cites early angst in Ronald Greene death
KNOE Friday Noon Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
KNOE Friday Noon Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin