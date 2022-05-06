Preparing for hurricane season with Louisiana’s Insurance Commissioner

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon joined us on Good Morning ArkLaMiss to share information to help families prepare for the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

“We’re committed to helping residents understand their insurance policies and the importance of securing the right coverage — before filing a claim becomes necessary. Policyholders across the state are still dealing with the aftermath of back-to-back devastating storm seasons. Those losses are a reminder of the importance of insurance and protecting your property,” Donelon said.

Commissioner Donelon advises people access the National Flood Insurance Program, which is still significantly subsidized and benefits the state, he said. Know what your coverage is and your need for additional coverage (Named storm deductibles). Walk through your house with your cell phone and document all of your assets prior to the loss occurring. Take this time to go over all your insurance needs with your insurance provider or agent so you can understand what you have and learn what you need to get.

