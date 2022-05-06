Police boss journal cites early angst in Ronald Greene death

MONROE, La. (AP) - The Louisiana State Police superintendent wrote himself an ominous note days after the deadly 2019 arrest of Black motorist Ronald Greene: “Realize there is a problem — must address immediately.”

Excerpts of a personal journal made public Thursday show Col. Kevin Reeves considered aggressive action after his troopers beat, stunned and dragged Greene.

State police didn’t launch an internal investigation for another 462 days.

A legislative committee is now seeking to hold Reeves in contempt for refusing to turn over his full journals.

His lawyer says Reeves is cooperating and the delays in the Greene case are not his doing.

