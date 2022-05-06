Advertisement

Police boss journal cites early angst in Ronald Greene death

LSP Col. Kevin Reeves
LSP Col. Kevin Reeves(WAFB)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MONROE, La. (AP) - The Louisiana State Police superintendent wrote himself an ominous note days after the deadly 2019 arrest of Black motorist Ronald Greene: “Realize there is a problem — must address immediately.”

Excerpts of a personal journal made public Thursday show Col. Kevin Reeves considered aggressive action after his troopers beat, stunned and dragged Greene.

State police didn’t launch an internal investigation for another 462 days.

A legislative committee is now seeking to hold Reeves in contempt for refusing to turn over his full journals.

His lawyer says Reeves is cooperating and the delays in the Greene case are not his doing.

