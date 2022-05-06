MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Those of faith gathered in churches, prayer gardens, and city hall steps for the National Day of Prayer. President Harry S. Truman initiated the day on July 4, 1952, but it was later changed by President Ronald Regan to be held on the first Thursday in May.

The time has since become a day of unity for those of faith. Vance Price, the pastor of The Community Family of Faith Church in Monroe, says that it is healing for the community.

“No matter what denomination we come from, prayer brings us together as one and as a pastor. It really reengages my spirit of unity and help and health in our community as a city as a whole,” said Price.

The pastor of St. John Missionary Baptist Church of Bastrop Rev. Steven R. Conly says it is a time to voice concerns to a higher power.

“There are many things that God wants for us, but we have to be able to talk about what we want. We have to put a voice to our prayer,” said Conly.

Even Monroe City Judge Aisha Clark believes that prayer for our youth and future leaders is also imperative.

“In the day and time and we see so many things going wrong, and it seems like our youth are always in the forefront. Is it going to make a difference? But I have to tell you the answer is still a resounding yes,” said Clark.

She stresses that prayer for the nation’s leaders, community, and youth is something we should be continuing to be in prayer for.

“We just can’t stop. We have to keep praying. We have to keep speaking the word; we have to keep encouraging them,“ said Clark. ”We have to stand firm on what we believe, and what we believe is that with God, all things are possible, and it will get better.”

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.