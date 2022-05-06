Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser celebrates National Tourism Week in NELA

Ruston, La. (KNOE) - Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser is celebrating National Tourism Week in Northeast Louisiana.

Nungesser was in Monroe and Ruston for events on May 6.

“I’m proud to say last year over 41 million people visited Louisiana,” Nungesser told KNOE.

Nungesser says while the tourism industry has rebounded post-COVID-19, inflation is threatening to slow the progress.

“I think people that were planning a trip to maybe Disney World may say we have got to do something else,” explained Nungesser. “That’s why we are advertising our state parks. If you stay three nights, you get the fourth night free.”

Locally, with sports complexes in Ruston and Sterlington and one on the way in West Monroe, Nungesser says tournaments with out-of-state teams mean a significant economic boost.

“When we saw the investments the communities were making, we put a team together,” said Nungesser. “They do nothing but travel the country trying to fill up those sports complexes for Ruston, Monroe, Sterlington, all around the state.”

One proposed measure that could affect tourism is a bill that would ban transgender women from playing on women’s sports teams. Nungesser says he supports the bill but acknowledges it could affect people wanting to travel to Louisiana.

“Well, absolutely, but we’ll deal with it if it does as we have dealt with COVID, hurricanes, and other things,” explained Nungesser. “I am not afraid of dealing with it. I am just always honest and state the facts of what we could see.”

The bill, written by Senator Beth Mizell, passed the Senate and is awaiting a vote in the House.

Meanwhile, KNOE’s Tyler Englander asked Nungesser about his plans to run for Governor in 2023.

“We will make an announcement later this year,” Nungesser replied. “I’m leaning towards it. For me, I can’t do my job in getting rid of litter or promoting tourism because the day I announce I will not be on TV for tourism. It’s not fair to spend your tax dollars promoting this state if I’m running for office.”

The field to succeed Governor John Bel Edwards is expected to be crowded with Senator Bill Cassidy and Attorney General Jeff Landry also expressing interest in running.

