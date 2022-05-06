Entergy adding 171 jobs in West Monroe

West Monroe, La. (KNOE) - New jobs are coming to West Monroe.

Entergy announced an expansion of their West Monroe facility on May 5.

The expansion will bring 171 new direct jobs bringing the total number of employees at their Cypress Street location to 220.

“We’re just very pleased and very happy to see this happen, West Monroe Mayor Staci Mitchell told KNOE. “Adding these employees is just improving their service. It shows their commitment to customer care and the commitment to helping develop and continue the growth in our area.”

The new hires will fill roles as customer care representatives, supervisors, and training specialists.

Mitchell says the expansion will help other businesses in West Monroe.

“One-hundred-seventy-one new people here in the middle of West Monroe,” explained Mayor Mitchell. “All of our restaurants, there will be people going to lunch and to dinner. Doing their shopping. It’s a huge driver for our economy.”

Mitchell adds Entergy’s expansion proves West Monroe is one of the most viable places for business in Northeast Louisiana.

“We’re a good safe place to do business,” said Mitchell. “We have a good business climate for the businesses in our area. There are good, valuable workers. Qualified employees.”

The state offered Entergy incentives and access to the state’s workforce development program to secure the expansion.

