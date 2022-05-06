Adopt-a-Pet: Ewok

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Kim Taraba and Baby Ewok joined us on Good Morning ArkLaMiss to highlight the latest addition to River Cities Humane Society for Cats and the need for people willing to foster animals. Adoptions are being done by appointment only due to the pandemic - and they ask that you fill out an adoption application on their website.

You can call, email, or Facebook message the shelter for more information on adopting, volunteering, or fostering.

