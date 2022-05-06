Advertisement

13-foot alligator sunbathes on I-49; interstate blocked

A 13-foot alligator blocked I-49 S Friday, May 6, 2022 while sunbathing.
A 13-foot alligator blocked I-49 S Friday, May 6, 2022 while sunbathing.(DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Drivers on I-49 in DeSoto Parish got quite the surprise Friday morning (May 6).

A 13-foot alligator was spotted blocking the interstate. The DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office posted a couple of photos on Facebook Friday morning, saying I-49 S was blocked near the Natchitoches Parish line.

A 13-foot alligator blocked I-49 S Friday, May 6, 2022 while sunbathing.
A 13-foot alligator blocked I-49 S Friday, May 6, 2022 while sunbathing.(DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office)

Deputies are trying to coax the alligator off the interstate.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Agents say there has been an increase in sextortion schemes targeting children in southern...
Sextortion plots targeting kids in Monroe, Shreveport, Alexandria, El Dorado, FBI says
A Ouachita Parish teen’s life has become one of tragedy and immense strength.
Community rallies behind OCS teen after devastating crash
Incendiary device used in Monroe ATM burglary
15-year-old Kevin Poole reportedly jumped into the Mississippi River after Brandy and Ally...
Body found in Miss. River identified as teen who jumped in after two sisters
According to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, 27-year-old William Joseph Elliot Jr. and...
Couple arrested after man abuses, tortures girlfriend’s children, deputies say

Latest News

COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Louisiana stats, links related to COVID-19
Deputy Nick Tullier
Nick Tullier passes away nearly 6 years after ambush shooting; funeral arrangements set
Preparing for hurricane season with Louisiana's Insurance Commissioner
Preparing for hurricane season with Louisiana’s Insurance Commissioner
Adopt-a-Pet: Ewok
Adopt-a-Pet: Ewok