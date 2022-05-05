Advertisement

Ouachita man throws punch at deputy so he can go to jail, report states

Close up photo of police lights courtesy of MGN.
By Matthew Segura
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - A 36-year-old man was arrested in Ouachita Parish early Thursday morning after throwing a punch at a deputy, an arrest report states.

A deputy noted that the man sitting on the edge of the roadway in the 100 block of Diane Street, near Thomas Road, just south of West Monroe city limits.

The deputy noted that the man was extremely drunk and asked to be taken to jail.

When the deputy told the man he had no reason to take the man to jail, the man reportedly stood up and took a swing at the deputy.

The man was booked at the Ouachita Correctional Center on a charge of simple assault on a peace officer.

