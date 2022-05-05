May is National American Cheese Month!

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - We need more than one day to celebrate National American Cheese Month! Cheese has been made for 8,000 years – from milk of camels, bison, goats, or cows. American cheese is less than 51 percent real cheese and more of a processed cheese product.

Look for cheeses that:

Have few ingredients. – dairy, salt, enzymes

Made from 100% milk

Cheeses are healthy:

Good source of protein, calcium, vitamin D (added), and Vitamin K

The key is moderation:

1 ounce grated cheese = ¼ C.

1 ounce slice

If you are lactose intolerant take Lactaid, which supplies the enzyme you need to digest dairy.

