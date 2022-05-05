Gov. Hutchinson appoints new health department director

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - After helping guide the state through the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Thursday that he had appointed Dr. Jennifer Dillaha as the Arkansas Department of Health’s director.

Dillaha joined the ADH in 2001 and has served as medical director of immunizations since 2013 and medical director of outbreak response since 2019. In 2021, she was named the state’s chief medical officer.

Before her current roles, according to Thursday’s news release, Dr. Dillaha served as the state epidemiologist from March 2020 to August 2021.

“Dr. Dillaha has played a significant role in guiding the state through the last two years of the pandemic.” Governor Hutchinson said. “She has shown her dedication to Arkansas, and I have full confidence that she will continue to lead the state in improved health outcomes with the same dedication.”

