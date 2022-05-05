Advertisement

Funeral services set for 13-year-old shooting victim

Landry Anglin, 13, was killed in Shreveport's South Highland neighborhood Sunday, May 1, 2022,...
Landry Anglin, 13, was killed in Shreveport's South Highland neighborhood Sunday, May 1, 2022, after being hit by a stray bullet.(Source: Anglin family via KSLA)
By Alex Onken
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 7:59 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Funeral plans have been set for Landry Anglin, the teen who died after being hit by a stray bullet on Fairfield Avenue.

A celebration of Landry’s life will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 5 at the Shreveport Convention Center, located at 400 Caddo St.

Parking will be available at the convention center’s parking garage.

Landry will be interred at Centuries Memorial Park.

For Landry’s obituary, click here.

