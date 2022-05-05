Convicted child rapist is ineligible to be considered for parole, La. Supreme Court rules

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The Louisiana Supreme Court this week denied a convicted child rapist the opportunity to be released on parole from Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola.

The ruling issued Tuesday, May 3 in the case of 29-year-old Pernell Antonio Raphiel Washington was instigated at the urging of the Caddo district attorney’s office.

Below is a timeline of key dates leading up to that request.

March 2020: A Caddo District Court jury unanimously finds Washington guilty of the aggravated rape of a child who was under the age of 13 on multiple occasions between 2008 and 2013. Jurors also convict him of third-degree rape of another child.

July 2020: Washington is sentenced to life in prison without benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence.

January 2022: The 2nd Circuit Court of Appeal affirms Washington’s convictions and his sentence on the charge of third-degree rape. The 2nd Circuit, however, amends his life sentence on the charge of aggravated rape. The court rules that parole eligibility should be allowed because Washington was a juvenile when some of the crimes occurred.

The Caddo district attorney’s office subsequently asked the Louisiana Supreme Court to review the 2nd Circuit’s decision.

Below is the ruling the Louisiana Supreme Court issued Tuesday, May 3:

