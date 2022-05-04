Advertisement

VIDEO: Hundreds of homes demolished after destructive tornado sweeps through city

The City of Andover shared a video that captured a destructive tornado moving through the area on April 29. (Source: KWCH)
By KWCH Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) - A destructive tornado was caught on camera last week in Kansas.

The City of Andover shared the tornado video from April 29 as the cyclone formed in southern Sedgwick County and then moved into the city.

KWCH reports the twister destroyed hundreds of homes in Sedgwick County and the City of Andover. Officials said less than ten people were injured, but one woman remained hospitalized with a back injury.

Luckily, officials reported no immediate deaths in the area.

Copyright 2022 KWCH via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Agents say there has been an increase in sextortion schemes targeting children in southern...
Sextortion plots targeting kids in Monroe, Shreveport, Alexandria, El Dorado, FBI says
A Ouachita Parish teen’s life has become one of tragedy and immense strength.
Community rallies behind OCS teen after devastating crash
Incendiary device used in Monroe ATM burglary
15-year-old Kevin Poole reportedly jumped into the Mississippi River after Brandy and Ally...
Body found in Miss. River identified as teen who jumped in after two sisters
According to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, 27-year-old William Joseph Elliot Jr. and...
Couple arrested after man abuses, tortures girlfriend’s children, deputies say

Latest News

Jamie Avery Jr., 28, is facing several charges, including attempted murder, arson and...
Man charged after trying to set 1-year-old on fire, sheriff says
Many questions remain in the case, including motive and the relationship between the suspect...
Man accused of trying to set infant on fire; another child found hurt
Natchitoches woman sentenced in 2018 burning death of her infant son
Passengers on a Carnival Cruise ship say more than 100 people tested positive for COVID-19.
Passengers say more than 100 people test positive for COVID on cruise ship
Police said Josh Daniel and Ryan Fitzsimmons are facing charges after they dumped a body at a...
Deputies: 2 men drive body to hospital in attempt to hide marijuana grow operation