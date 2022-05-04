Advertisement

‘Toddlers and Tiaras’ star Kailia Posey died by suicide at 16, according to family statement

Kaila Posey
Kaila Posey(CBS News)
By Marchaund Jones
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WVUE) - “Toddlers and Tiaras” star, Kailia Posey, tragically took her own life at the age of 16, her family released in a statement.

Posey’s family released to TMZ, “Although she was an accomplished teenager with a bright future ahead of her, unfortunately in one impetuous moment, she made the rash decision to end her earthly life.”

Her family recalled that the TV personality was a high achiever and are devasted by her passing, “She won countless crowns & trophies after competing on the pageant circuit her entire life ... Her highly acclaimed talent as a contortionist had already led to professional touring job offers, and she had recently been selected to be a cheerleader at her high school next fall.”

The tragic news was first shared on a Facebook post from her mom saying, “I don’t have words or any thoughts. A beautiful baby girl is gone. Please give us privacy as we mourn the loss of Kailia. My baby forever.”

I don’t have words or any thoughts. A beautiful baby girl is gone. Please give us privacy as we mourn the loss of Kailia. My baby forever.

Posted by Marcy Posey Gatterman on Monday, May 2, 2022

Kailia starred in TLC’s “Toddlers and Tiaras” show that ran from 2009 to 2013. It covered the lives of families as they prepared their children for beauty pageants.

Posey became a popular online GIF of her on the show. She was known as the grinning girl; her image is still used today on many online platforms.

The family set up a fund in her name to help students in crisis at the Whatcom Community Foundation.

If you or someone you know is thinking of suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Agents say there has been an increase in sextortion schemes targeting children in southern...
Sextortion plots targeting kids in Monroe, Shreveport, Alexandria, El Dorado, FBI says
A Ouachita Parish teen’s life has become one of tragedy and immense strength.
Community rallies behind OCS teen after devastating crash
Incendiary device used in Monroe ATM burglary
15-year-old Kevin Poole reportedly jumped into the Mississippi River after Brandy and Ally...
Body found in Miss. River identified as teen who jumped in after two sisters
According to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, 27-year-old William Joseph Elliot Jr. and...
Couple arrested after man abuses, tortures girlfriend’s children, deputies say

Latest News

Jamie Avery Jr., 28, is facing several charges, including attempted murder, arson and...
Man charged after trying to set 1-year-old on fire, sheriff says
Many questions remain in the case, including motive and the relationship between the suspect...
Man accused of trying to set infant on fire; another child found hurt
Natchitoches woman sentenced in 2018 burning death of her infant son
Passengers on a Carnival Cruise ship say more than 100 people tested positive for COVID-19.
Passengers say more than 100 people test positive for COVID on cruise ship
Police said Josh Daniel and Ryan Fitzsimmons are facing charges after they dumped a body at a...
Deputies: 2 men drive body to hospital in attempt to hide marijuana grow operation