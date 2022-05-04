Ronald Greene’s family is hosting multiple events to keep his memory alive

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - As Louisiana lawmakers and federal investigators struggle to get to the truth of what happened to a Ouachita Parish man who died in police custody, Ronald Greene’s family is fighting to keep his story and memory alive.

The Greene family is hosting several events next week in our area to celebrate his life. The public is invited to attend.

“I’m Your Brother” prayer vigil is Tuesday, May 10th at Crossroads at 6 p.m. It’ll be held at the Crossroads in Rocky Branch, located at Highway 2 and Highway 143.

Ronald Greene Family Fun Day is from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Friday, May 13th at Dotson Park in Bastrop, 1019 Robinson Avenue, Bastrop, LA 71220.

Celebrating the Soul of Ronald Greene is Saturday, May 14th at 2 p.m. at Greater Realness Cathedral, located at 3831 Old Sterlington Road 71203. The event is island themed and you can wear island casual attire.

Greene died in state police custody following a chase that began in Ouachita Parish and ended in Union Parish in 2019.

