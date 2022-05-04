Advertisement

New Cassidy bill would block canceling student loan debt, end repayment pause

It will prevent canceling outstanding student loan balances
By LaShanda McCuin
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Senator Bill Cassidy has introduced the Stop Reckless Student Loans Action Act, which will prevent the Biden administration from canceling outstanding student loan balances and keep future administrations from pausing student loan payments.

“The pause in repayment has caused taxpayers about $5 billion per month. This is not the appropriate amount for Congress. It’s something the executives are doing and in my mind, this should be considered unconstitutional but forgiving student loan debt doesn’t solve the issue it just restarts the clock, and we’re back in the same place in ten years.”

Cassidy says people who didn’t take out loans shouldn’t be stuck picking up the tab for those who did.

Click here to see the full bill and what it aims to do.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Agents say there has been an increase in sextortion schemes targeting children in southern...
Sextortion plots targeting kids in Monroe, Shreveport, Alexandria, El Dorado, FBI says
A Ouachita Parish teen’s life has become one of tragedy and immense strength.
Community rallies behind OCS teen after devastating crash
Incendiary device used in Monroe ATM burglary
15-year-old Kevin Poole reportedly jumped into the Mississippi River after Brandy and Ally...
Body found in Miss. River identified as teen who jumped in after two sisters
According to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, 27-year-old William Joseph Elliot Jr. and...
Couple arrested after man abuses, tortures girlfriend’s children, deputies say

Latest News

Natchitoches woman sentenced in 2018 burning death of her infant son
Ke'Yon Jones, second-year medical student at VCOM-Louisiana
Monroe medical school addresses national shortage of black men in medicine
Hanna Barker
Natchitoches woman sentenced in 2018 burning death of her infant son
Natchitoches woman sentenced in 2018 burning death of her infant son
Natchitoches woman sentenced in 2018 burning death of her infant son
Monroe medical school addresses national shortage of black men in medicine
Monroe medical school addresses national shortage of black men in medicine