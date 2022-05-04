MONROE, La. (KNOE) - This is National Correctional Officers and Employees Week. In 1984, President Ronald Reagan declared the first week of May National Correction Officers Week and in 1996, Congress expanded it to include correctional employees, giving a long overdue “Thank You” to all the women and men who serve by working in corrections.

Every single day of every single year, corrections professionals are on the job serving their communities and keeping the public safe.

David Wade Correctional Center employees Lt. Col. Roderick Malcolm and Sara Carmena joined us on Good Morning ArkLaMiss to talk about the perks of their careers. They’re also working to overcome a staffing shortage and are encouraging people interested in entering the field to apply here or call the facility at 318-927-0400.

