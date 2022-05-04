Advertisement

National Correctional Officers and Employees Week

National Correctional Officers and Employees Week
By Jasmine Anderson
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 7:50 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - This is National Correctional Officers and Employees Week. In 1984, President Ronald Reagan declared the first week of May National Correction Officers Week and in 1996, Congress expanded it to include correctional employees, giving a long overdue “Thank You” to all the women and men who serve by working in corrections.

Every single day of every single year, corrections professionals are on the job serving their communities and keeping the public safe.

David Wade Correctional Center employees Lt. Col. Roderick Malcolm and Sara Carmena joined us on Good Morning ArkLaMiss to talk about the perks of their careers. They’re also working to overcome a staffing shortage and are encouraging people interested in entering the field to apply here or call the facility at 318-927-0400.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Agents say there has been an increase in sextortion schemes targeting children in southern...
Sextortion plots targeting kids in Monroe, Shreveport, Alexandria, El Dorado, FBI says
A Ouachita Parish teen’s life has become one of tragedy and immense strength.
Community rallies behind OCS teen after devastating crash
Incendiary device used in Monroe ATM burglary
15-year-old Kevin Poole reportedly jumped into the Mississippi River after Brandy and Ally...
Body found in Miss. River identified as teen who jumped in after two sisters
According to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, 27-year-old William Joseph Elliot Jr. and...
Couple arrested after man abuses, tortures girlfriend’s children, deputies say

Latest News

KNOE Wednesday Afternoon Forecast
KNOE Wednesday Afternoon Forecast with Meteorologist Lucy Doll
Community rallies behind OCS teen after devastating crash
Functional and decorative shades
Functional and decorative shades
Ronald Greene
Ronald Greene’s family is hosting multiple events to keep his memory alive